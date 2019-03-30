Fort honors retiring personnel with a unique, quarterly retirement ceremony

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Help Fort Huachuca honor personnel retiring from active service during the base's Installation Retirement Ceremony, held every three months.
The next ceremony will be Thursday, April 4 at 3 p.m. at Brown Parade Field and recognizes retiring personnel who have served their country with distinction.
Participating this year will be the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, they are the only unit of its kind in the armed forces and is part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) out of Fort Myer, VA. The group was part of a retirement ceremony in 2018 as well.
In addition to the Fife and Drum Corps, Fort Huachuca's own B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry (Memorial) will participate in the ceremony. They will conduct a pistol charge across the parade field on horseback at the end of the ceremony.
The public is encouraged to attend the colorful military ceremony, however, as a reminder, those without a DoD-issued ID card must stop at the Visitor Control Center at the Van Deman Gate to apply for a pass to access the installation.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.