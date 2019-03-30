Fry’s gas stations in Phoenix area experiencing fuel shortages

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - According to AZ Family, several Fry’s gas stations in the Phoenix area are out of fuel.
KOLD News 13 is working to find out about the Fry’s stations in Tucson.
Fry’s spokeswoman Pam Giannonatti on Saturday, March 30, told AZ Family some of their Valley locations are experiencing supply issues.
“Due to the market supply and distribution challenges in Phoenix, many of Fry’s Food Stores fuel centers are out of fuel,” she said. “We’re working hard to fix this issue and apologize for any inconvenience.”
Giannonatti said Fry’s will roll customer fuel points over to April due to the outage.
Fry’s troubles come just two weeks after Circle K stations across the state suffered outages.
