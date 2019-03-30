Golder Ranch Fire District: Happy April Pools Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Happy April Pools Day, no you didn’t read that wrong - April Pools day. While April 1 for many is a day to play jokes, pranks and tricks on people, for the Golder Ranch Fire District they know it by a different name.
April 1 is the unofficial start to the swim season and GRFD is taking the opportunity to remind the public that the only way to keep kids safe in and around water is to supervise them.
GRFD offers the following water safety tips:
- Never swim alone, always use the buddy system regardless of age.
- At parties, assign a designated “Water Watcher” whose responsibility is to monitor the number of people in the pool and be prepared for an emergency.
- The designated “Water Watcher” should not be engaged in conversation, eating, or drinking alcohol. They should have a phone available pool side to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
- The “Water Watcher” should be an adult. They should take turns with other adults at the gathering in 20-30 minute intervals.
- Swimmers should be encouraged to stay hydrated while swimming and take frequent breaks in order to get out of direct sunlight.
- Avoid “horse play” around the pool to prevent injuries.
- When it is time for everyone to get out of the pool, secure the pool area by ensuring that pool gates are closed, and that all swimmers are accounted for and out of the pool area.
One final reminder, drownings can happen to anyone at any time and the only way to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun swim season is to supervise children in and around water.
