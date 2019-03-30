Human smuggling attempt stopped at I-19 checkpoint near Amado

AMADO, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix woman is now facing human smuggling charges, after fleeing from an immigration checkpoint near Amado on Thursday afternoon, March 28.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the woman's Chevy sedan was stopped at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado and pulled for secondary inspection. Instead of stopping the 28-year-old woman sped up and merged onto the highway, leading BP agents on a one-mile chase.
She eventually stopped at the Agua Linda Road on-ramp to I-19 where she was arrested without further incident.
Two men from Mexico were found in the trunk of the car while BP agents were searching it, according to the release.
The driver is facing human smuggling charges and remains in custody pending a disposition in the case; the two men found in the trunk, both of whom were previously deported, are being processed for immigration violations.
BP officials are warning, as temperatures rise in Arizona, hiding someone in the trunk of a car can kill them. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning and the risk of serious injury or death from a vehicle collision.
