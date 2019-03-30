Tucson Values Teachers seeking video nominations from students

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) announces a special edition of the monthly Teacher Excellence Award program, that will run during Teacher Appreciation Week which is May 6 through May 10.
According to a news release from TVT, they will be surprising five K-12 southern Arizona teachers with the award based on nominations submitted by students.
So they are looking for those student nominations, which are currently open and will close on April 25.
Students should submit their video nomination explaining why their teacher deserves to be recognized with the Teacher Excellence Award. Nominations can be done by individual students or they can work together and submit as a group. Parents, administrators, and other adults may help students.
All K-12 Southern Arizona teachers are eligible to be nominated, according to the TVT news release.
Five teachers will be selected for the award among the nominees and will receive $250 cash from TVT, a $100 gift card to Office Depot/OfficeMax, a plaque, flowers, a mini bell from Ben’s Bells, and pizza for the class.
To submit a nomination, students need to remember:
- Videos must be no longer than 60 seconds and available in MP4 or MOV formats.
- Fill out a brief nomination form that includes a link to download the video.
More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, can be found at www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
