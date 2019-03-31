Bellinger, Turner lead Dodgers’ demolition of D-backs, 18-5

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw threw a 50-pitch, three-inning simulated game on the field, taking another step in his return from shoulder inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will throw on the side Monday before the Dodgers decide whether to send him to Oklahoma City or Tulsa for a minor-league rehab start. After that, Kershaw and the team will determine whether he needs one more start before returning to the majors. Kershaw's franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts ended this week.