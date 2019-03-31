FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting warmer and breezy this week!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 31, 2019 at 3:58 PM MST - Updated March 31 at 3:58 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures will continue into the work week. Dry weather will also remain the theme.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

