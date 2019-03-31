FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain-free, bright and warm week ahead!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 30, 2019 at 5:01 PM MST - Updated March 30 at 5:01 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - More sunshine is on tap for the rest of your weekend. By next week, we’ll see a gradual warming trend with a few breezy days.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows falling into the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the low-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

