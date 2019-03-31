Roadrunners still have a chance

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In the end Tucson gained one more point on Colorado in splitting their final series of the season.
The Roadrunners (21-23-5-3, 70) beat the Eagles 5-2 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to move to within three points of Colorado (34-26-4-1. 73) and San Diego for one of the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
Tucson held the Eagles scoreless on five power play chances.
Hudson Fasching (14, 15) netted a pair of goals for the home team who have six games remaining, the next four of which will be on the road.
Tyler Steenbergen (9), Brayden Burke (13) and Jeremy Gregoire (10) also scored for the Roadrunners.
Fasching had an assist as well giving him 31 points on the season, a new career-high.
In net for Tucson Adin Hill earned his 14th win of the season by stopping 27 shots.
The Roadrunners start a four-game road swing on Tuesday night at Iowa.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.