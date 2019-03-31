Special prom for those affected by cancer in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The dresses, the tuxes, and of course the help needed to put on a boutonniere, mean only one thing. Prom.
But for everyone at the Family Life Center Saturday night it means so much more.
Luisa Diaz was diagnosed with cancer at 13 years old. In her early teens she had to have two bone marrow transplants along with several rounds of chemotherapy.
She lost her hair and also her confidence. Especially when it came time for the big dance towards the end of the year.
But when she was invited to the Candlelighters Dream Night Prom 14 years ago, she decided to give it a go.
When the night was over Diaz was crowed Prom Queen and felt finally like herself again.
"All that medication you have to worry about, the next treatment you have to get. I didn’t have to worry about that. I didn’t even think I was going to be prom queen. When I was announced I was so excited about it I just felt lifted. It was about me.” said Diaz.
Now she continues to volunteer and is now the Team Coordinator and Organizer for the dance and Candlelighters Foundation Cancer Foundation of Southern AZ. She's also been cancer free for 10 years now.
She helps make sure other teens, like Sydni Lee, have the same experience she did.
Lee traveled all the way from Payson, AZ to be at the Prom. The diagnosis delivered to her at 15 years old? Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis or familiar HLH. It can be treated with a bone marrow transplant that she had last July.
Now she's recovering and enjoying her time out on the dance floor.
"It just makes me more comfortable knowing that I'm not alone in everything I've kind of been through.” said Lee.
The dance isn't limited to high schoolers.
The age range has been extended from 12-18. Diaz said that sometimes younger kids diagnosed with cancer might not get to see a high school prom so they wanted to make sure everyone had an opportunity to experience it.
Dream Night Prom began 14 years ago as a high school senior project, and this year hosted approximately 90 attendees.
Cancer remains the number one disease killer of America’s children. Approximately 350 children/teens in Arizona are diagnosed with cancer each year. This includes an average of 70 children in Southern Arizona Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern AZ is a local nonprofit organization advocating for children with cancer. Programs are free to families.
