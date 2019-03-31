‘Surviving’ with yoga: class gives families of murder victims a chance to heal

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Each Saturday, yogis at Yoga Oasis stretch through any stressful situation. Instructor Alexandra Gastelum leads her class through different exercises.
"When I'm on my mat, nothing else matters," said Gastelum. "I'm present with my body, with myself."
It's that feeling of relief she'd like those in her class to take with them, too.
"I can see a shift in their energy just from walking into the room and leaving class," she said.
For people in her Saturday morning class, though, the most important parts aren't the poses.
It's just remembering to breathe.
Each week, Healing through Yoga helps people like Elizabeth Martinez.
"It's hard to focus on ourselves," explained Martinez, whose sister was killed in a murder suicide. "We are too focused on trying to survive."
In the class, she took a moment for herself.
Even decades later, she still remembers the trauma of her sister's murder.
She spent lots of time figuring life out after her sister was killed.
Being a mother to three kids and helping raise her sister's children were among her responsibilities.
"We have all this anxiety up here (her hand over her chest) and our world is shattered," Martinez explained. "It's not safe anymore."
The Healing through Yoga class is a safe space for survivors.
Outside of the walls, their stories of survival are often taboo.
"People don't want to hear our stories," Martinez said. "People don't know what to say to us, which is okay."
Since Gastelum started teaching the class last year, she's seen powerful change with some of her students.
"There was a complete release. The tears were coming," Gastelum remembers of one student. "That's exactly what she needed in that moment. It it was the first time she'd actually been able to cry."
Release in a room where the details aren't always necessary and the only important goal is to heal together.
“This is a place where it’s okay,” said Martinez.
Healing through Yoga is a free class held weekly at Yoga Oasis.
It's free for anyone who lost a loved one to murder.
The class runs from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. every Saturday at the Yoga Oasis off of Congress Street.
More details can be found at Homicide Survivors Facebook page.
