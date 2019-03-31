‘Surviving’ with yoga: class gives families of murder victims a chance to heal

View this post on Instagram

Make sure to tune in to KOLD News 13 today at 5:30pm! @hajanssen interviews Healing through Yoga instructor Alexandra & Staff Advocate and Survivor Liz on the healing benefits of trauma-informed yoga. Have you been thinking of trying yoga but feel like it's not for you? Healing through Yoga is for everyone, all ages and bodies are welcome! Being flexible is not a requirement & we encourage any survivors who have been thinking of attending to call or email us with any questions! Watch the story on KOLD News 13 at 5:30pm this evening & learn more! **Special thanks to our supporters at @yogaoasistucson who offer the space free of charge & for seeing the importance of this service to our community** 💛