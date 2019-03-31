Territorial Cup Series is a dead heat

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State picked up a point Saturday in their attempt to take back the Territorial Cup Series trophy from Arizona.
ASU’s Men’s Tennis team came down the I-10 and stole a 4-2 victory from the #25 Wildcats. The loss snapped UA nine-match home win streak.
The Sun Devils beat the Wildcats 8-3 on the baseball diamond to clinch their weekend series in Phoenix.
UA and ASU will play four times this season in baseball so the Sun Devils must win three times over the Wildcats to clinch the Cup Series point. They can do so with a victory and series sweep on Sunday.
UA starting pitcher Quinn Flanagan (3-1) did not get out of the first inning allowing five runs. Dayton Dooney hit a three-run homer for UA.
Arizona earned a point in the series on the softball diamond where the 11th ranked Wildcats beat #18 ASU 8-0 for a second straight day.
Alyssa Palomino and Peanut Martinez homered to back another strong outing by Alyssa Denham in the circle.
The Territorial Cup Series now stands at 7.5-6.5 in favor of the Wildcats. Arizona has won the first meeting between the two rivals in Beach Volleyball. The second meeting is on April 7.
Here’s how the series shakes out to this point:
Arizona
- Volleyball
- Men’s Cross Country
- Soccer
- Women’s Indoor Track
- Men’s Indoor Track
- Men’s Swimming and Diving
- Softball
Arizona State
- Football
- Women’s Cross Country
- Men’s Basketball
- Women’s Swimming and Diving
- Gymnastics
- Men’s Tennis
Split
- Women’s Basketball
To be determined
- Baseball
- Beach Volleyball
- Women’s Golf
- Men’s Golf
- Women’s Track and Field
- Men’s Track and Field
- Women’s Tennis
