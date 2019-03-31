TPD: Motorcycle rider hospitalized after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday evening on Silverbell Road.
Officers blocked the southbound lanes from Goret Road to Silver Vista Place, which is roughly halfway to Grant Road.
The initial call to 911 was just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The man riding the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to TPD spokesman Sgt. Peter Dugan.
He said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. Traffic detectives will be investigating the the situation for a few hours, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.
