USL1: Winning result in pro opener

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - New league, same spot.
At least for one night, nothing has changed for FC Tucson. They are still sitting atop of their division.
The Boys in Black beat Orlando City B 3-1 in their first game ever as a professional side in the new USL League One.
FC Tucson (1-0-0, 3 pts) got a pair of goals from Guillermo Delgado (22’, 54’) and one from Zach Wright (45+4’).
FCT billed as defensive team showed it as goalkeeper Phillip Emijadu had just one save on the night.
FC Tucson is back in action on Wednesday in Statesboro, Georgia against South Georgia Tormenta FC.
SGTFC (1-0-0) won their opener Friday night beating Greenville Triumph FC 1-0.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.