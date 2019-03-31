Valanciunas’ huge night helps Grizzlies overcome Booker’s 48

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies lost the first game of the season series when Booker hit a jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining in the Suns' 102-100 victory. . For the last two weeks, the Grizzlies have limited their off days to film study, meetings and shootarounds. "Everybody is banged up," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We just wanted to see what we could do to rest their legs as much as possible and help guys recover. It's more about being fresh and ready for the games."