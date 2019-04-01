Arizona advances to WNIT semifinals with 67-45 rout of Wyoming

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona is going to the WNIT Semifinals for the first time since 1996 as they stifled Wyoming (25-9) by a score of 67-45 in McKale Center on Sunday afternoon.
Arizona (22-13) has won 22 games for the first time since 2004 and drew the largest crowd since 2016 as 7,717 fans packed the stands.
Aari McDonald scored a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Cate Reese added 13 points and grabbed nine boards.
Wyoming could never get anything going as the Wildcats forced the Cowgirls to shoot 31% from the field for a total of 45 points, their second lowest point total of the season. Coming into the game, Wyoming averaged 68 points on 46% shooting.
Next up for the Wildcats will be the WNIT Semifinals against TCU on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. MST in McKale Center.
You can read more about Sunday’s quarterfinal win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
