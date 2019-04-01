Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, April 2 is “Arizona Gives Day,” when Arizonans from Bullhead City to Bisbee are asked to “invest in Arizona” by giving to organizations that are doing important work.
Participating nonprofits include large and small organizations dedicated to arts and culture, children and youth, community development, health services, animal welfare and more.
We have included a list of all southern Arizona organizations at the bottom of this story.
Every single one of the groups across Arizona work to better the state - and all are in need of community support.
Arizona Gives Day is a grassroots, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes.
Donations can be scheduled in advance at azgives.org or can be submitted day of on April 2.
Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, and presented by FirstBank, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $10.14 million for Arizona nonprofits since its founding in 2013.
"Arizona Gives Day is striving to build a community of philanthropists and help everyone understand that it does not matter what your income might be," said Laurie Liles, president and CEO of Arizona Grantmakers Forum. "Anyone can make a difference with any dollar amount they are able to give."
For participating nonprofits, Arizona Gives Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness about their work, connect with new donors and win prize money to supplement individual donations. Last year, Arizona nonprofits raised $2.74 million through the generosity of more than 18,000 donors, with many giving to multiple organizations.
“The power of collective giving can be transformative,” says Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “If a million people gave just $10 to their favorite organization, we could raise $10 million for Arizona nonprofits. That’s incredible to think about.”
ORGANIZATIONS BY COUNTY
Cochise County
- A Tree 4 Christmas, Inc.
- Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation, Inc.
- Oasis Sanctuary Foundation, LTD
- Sierra Vista Symphony Association
- Willcox Historic Theater Preservation Inc
- High Desert Farmers Market
- Cochise Canine Rescue
- Friends of the San Pedro River
- Friends of SV Animal Shelter Inc.
- PFLAG - Sierra Vista
- Love Is Forever - LIFE Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
- Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista Charitable
- Benson Clean & Beautiful
- Community Montessori School of Bisbee
- Malpai Borderlands Group
- Tombstone Vigilantes, Inc.
- Tombstone Small Animal Shelter
- Cochise College Foundation
- NAMI Southeastern Arizona
- Charles William Leighton, Jr. Hospice
Pima County
- Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture
- All Souls Procession/Many Mouths One Stomach
- Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation
- Amistad y Salud
- Archaeology Southwest
- Arizona Baptist Children's Services
- Arizona Greyhound & Animal Rescue Fund
- Arizona Oncology Foundation
- Arizona Wilderness Coalition
- Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP)
- Arizona's Children Association
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Arts for All, Inc.
- Aviva Children's Services
- Ballet Tucson
- Beads of Courage, Inc.
- Ben's Bells Project
- BICAS Charitable
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson
- BorderLinks
- Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
- Coyote TaskForce
- Cakes for Causes
- Casa de los Ninos
- Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
- CHADD, Inc.
- Child & Family Resources
- Cienega Watershed Partnership
- CITY Center for Collaborative Learning
- CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness
- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
- Community Gardens of Tucson
- Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
- Divorce Recovery, Inc
- Downtown Radio-- 99.1 FM (LPFM Downtown Tucson)
- Eagles Wings of Grace, Int'l.
- Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
- Educational Enrichment Foundation
- El Grupo Youth Cycling
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary
- Erik Hite Foundation, Inc.
- Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation
- Friends of Kartchner Caverns State Park
- Friends of Pima Animal Care Center
- Friends of Saguaro National Park
- Friends of Tucson's Birthplace - Mission Garden
- GAP Ministries
- Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
- Gospel Rescue Mission Inc
- Greater Green Valley Community Foundation
- Green Valley Assistance Services, Inc.
- Habitat for Humanity Tucson
- Handi-Dogs, Inc.
- Heart of Tucson Happy Equine Acres Rescue and Therapy
- Hearth Foundation, Inc.
- Hearts That Purr Feline Guardians
- Homicide Survivors, Inc.
- HOPE Animal Shelter
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona
- IMPACT of Southern Arizona
- Intercultural Center for the Study of Deserts & Oceans
- Interfaith Community Services
- International Sonoran Desert Alliance
- Ironwood Tree Experience
- Iskashitaa Refugee Network
- Jazz in January, Inc. dba Tucson Jazz Festival
- Kids Animals Life and Dreams
- KXCI Community Radio
- La Frontera and La Paloma Family Services
- Literacy Connects
- Living Streets Alliance
- Make Way for Books
- Mentoring Tucson's Kids Inc.
- Miss Maggie Mays Rescue
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
- More Than a Bed
- Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson
- NAMI Southern Arizona
- Native American Advancement Foundation
- Native Seeds/SEARCH
- No Kill Pima County
- Northern Jaguar Project
- Nourish
- Tucson's January 8th Memorial Foundation
- Our Family Services, Inc.
- Pan Left Productions
- Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center, Inc.
- Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
- Paws Patrol Inc
- Pawsitively Cats, Inc
- Pima Community College Foundation Inc
- Pima Council on Aging
- Pima County Teen Court -- a program of Pima Prevention Partnership
- Pima Paws for Life
- PowerSource Tucson, Inc
- Purple Mountain Institute, Inc.
- Reachout Women's Center
- Read Between the Bars
- Reid Park Zoological Society
- Rialto Theatre Foundation
- Rincon/University Marching Band Association (RUMBA)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, Inc.
- S.Y.STEM COALITION
- San Miguel High School
- SARSEF
- Satori, Inc.
- Save the Scenic Santa Ritas
- Saving At Risk Animals
- Sky Island Alliance
- Sold No More
- Sonoran Glass School
- Sonoran Institute
- Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
- Southern Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (SACAEYC)
- Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption
- Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Association
- Spay and Neuter Solutions
- Teen Challenge of Arizona, Inc.
- Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services
- The Animal League of Green Valley
- The Drawing Studio Inc
- The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
- The Primavera Foundation, Inc.
- The Shyann Kindness Project
- Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK)
- Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
- The Tucson Alliance for Autism
- Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- Tucson Chinese Association Inc
- Tucson Clean and Beautiful Inc
- Tucson Cold Wet Noses Fosters, Inc.
- Tucson Girls Chorus Association I
- Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network, Inc (TIHAN)
- Tucson Metropolitan Community Chorus (Desert Voices)
- Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block
- Tucson Values Teachers
- Tucson Wildlife Center, Inc.
- Unite 4 Africa, Inc
- ARTabilityAZ
- Watershed Management Group
- Western Resource Advocates
- World Care
- Youth On Their Own
- SAGA - Southern Arizona Gender Alliance
- Something Something Theatre
- CHD Families of Tucson
- Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson
- Arizona Land and Water Trust
- Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center
- United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona Inc. (UCPSA)
- Black Pilots of America
- Ajo Community Health Center dba Desert Senita Community Health Center
- LGBT&S Alliance Fund
- Heartsounds: Mother and Infant Care
- Christian Scholarship Fund of Arizona
- RAD (Rehabbing and Advocating for Dogs) Rescue
- Arizona 4H Youth Foundation
- The Mini Time Machine Museum
- Beacon Group
- Friends of Arizona History, Inc.
- Castaneda Museum of Ethnic Costume
- Tucson Pops Orchestra
- Free Ever After
- Green Fields School
- Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue
- Global Art Project for Peace
- Petfinder Foundation
- Equine Encore Foundation
- Hope of Glory Ministries
- Friends of the Pima County Public Library
- Fraternal Order Of Police Pima # 20
- African American Initiative
- Arizona Science Teachers Association
- Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)
- Startup Tucson
- Unscrewed Theater
- Cody's Friends
- No More Deaths / No Más Muertes
- Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault
- Pretty Halos Foundation
- Warehouse Arts Management Organization (WAMO)
- Pay It Forward Tucson
- Wright Flight Inc.
- Helmet Peak Volunteer Fire Department
- Amity Foundation
- Heirloom Farmers Markets
- Tucson Pastel Society
- Faith Lutheran School
- Purple Heart Motor Works
- B-26 MARAUDER HISTORICAL SOCIETY
- Messiah Sing-In Tucson
- Old Pueblo Archaeology Center
- Higher Ground a Resource Center
- Highland Free School
- GRIN GRandparentsINresidence
- One Step for Animals
- Abbie School
- Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona Inc.
- Earn to Learn
- The Symphony Women's Association
- Center for Pima Basin Sustainability
- Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
- Owl & Panther
- Kids Unlimited
- D-S Rescue
- Western National Parks Association
- Hoofsnhorns Farm Sanctuary
- Friends of Canoa Heritage Foundation
- Southern Arizona Land Trust
- Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
- Marana-Foothills Optimist Club
- United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
- Asavet Veterinary Charities
- Tierra del Sol Institute
- SW Center for Economic Integrity
- Children's Museum Tucson
- CareGiver Training Institute
- Southwest Folklife Alliance
- Arts Integration Solutions
- Southwest Medical Aid
- Kent's Heart & Hope Foundation
- Raices Taller 222 Art Gallery & Workshop
- Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation, Inc. (Amphi Foundation)
- DiepCFoundation.org
Pinal County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Casa Grande Valley
- Casa Grande Main Street
- Community Alliance Against Family Abuse CAAFA
- Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diap
- Ironwood Pig Sanctuary
- Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation
- Pets In Need Action League (dba P.I.N.A.L.)
- Seeds of Hope, Inc.
- The Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project (FIRRP)
- Agape Acres
- Against Abuse, Inc.
- Central Arizona Animal Rescue
- Superstiton Mountain Museum
- Community Action Human Resources Agency
- The Museum of Casa Grande
- Regional Fire & Rescue Dept., Inc.
- Desert Cry Wildlife, Inc.
- Legends of Superior Trails, Inc.
- Caring Hand of Pinal County
- Rebuild Superior, Inc.
- Signs of Sunshine
- Mini Angels Ranch
- Ginger's Parrot Rescue
Santa Cruz County
- Kino Border Initiative, Inc.
- Senior Citizens of Patagonia, Inc.
- Santa Fe Ranch Foundation
- Mingus Project/Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts
- Patagonia Creative Arts Association
- Nogales Community Development
- Border Youth Tennis Exchange
- Friends of the Santa Cruz River
