County seeking volunteers for trail building events

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help them build 11 miles of trails in preserved, open space areas on the west side of Tucson, bordering Tucson Mountain Park.
The Painted Hills trail system will feature four miles of new trails, and the Enchanted Hills area will offer seven miles of new trails. Both locations border Tucson Mountain Park, and trails are suitable for all ability levels and user groups.
The Pima County trails staff needs volunteers to help with new trail construction and revegetation efforts this spring at both locations. No previous trail work experience required. Dates and times are:
Painted Hills Volunteer Events
Location: Painted Hills Trailhead, 3590 W. Anklam Road.
* Saturday, April 6: 8 a.m. - noon
* Sunday, April 14: 8 a.m. - noon
* Saturday, April 27: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
* Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
* Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Painted Hills, please contact Neil Stitzer – Neil.Stitzer@pima.gov or 520.724.5239.
Enchanted Hills Volunteer Events
Location: 36th Street Trailhead (western end of 36th Street, west of S. Mission Road)
* Sunday, April 7: 8 a.m. - noon
* Saturday, April 13: 8 a.m. - noon
* Saturday, April 20: 8 a.m. - noon
* Sunday, April 28: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
* Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
* Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Enchanted Hills, please do so through Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists.
