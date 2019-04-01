Firefighters urge pool safety as summer approaches

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As summer approaches, firefighters want to remind you to take pool safety seriously.
Anne-Marie Brawsley says drowning calls are some of the worst calls first responders can take.
“One of the worst calls that a firefighter can run on is for a pediatric drowning. They never want to go to any emergency medical call involving children because it hits close to home. They love children. Frequently they have young families of their own and they naturally see their children in the faces of those that are the patients that they’re trying to help," she said.
That's why they want to take the start of April to tell parents how crucial their role is in preventing any tragedies this summer by following the ABC's.
A) Adult Supervision - keeping a close eye on children
B) Barriers - secure fence around pool
C) Classes - swim lessons for kids, CPR for parents
In 2016, southern Arizona firefighters responded to three drownings. The following year that number more than doubled at seven. Last year, four people drowned in Pima County.
Fire stations hope each year that number is zero and it’s the reason they focus on being proactive by educating parents and guardians.
