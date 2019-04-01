FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds are picking up again!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 1, 2019 at 3:52 AM MST - Updated April 1 at 3:52 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Not much change as far as temperatures go, but we will have a couple of dry systems move through that will pick up our wind speeds!

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with gusts of up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lowe 80s. Breezy with gusts near 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

