FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds are picking up again!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Not much change as far as temperatures go, but we will have a couple of dry systems move through that will pick up our wind speeds!
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with gusts of up to 35 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lowe 80s. Breezy with gusts near 30 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.
