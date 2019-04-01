Kuemper helps Coyotes top Wild 4-0 to continue playoff push

NOTES: Coyotes F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season on Saturday. Schmaltz has five goals and 14 points in 17 games with the Coyotes after being acquired from Chicago on Nov. 25. He has not played since Dec. 30 because of a lower-body injury. ... G Darcy Kuemper has career highs in starts (53) and victories (26). He has started 20 straight games, tied for third-longest for goalies in franchise history. ... Wild F Zach Parise (lower-body injury) missed his fourth straight game. He has a team-high 26 goals. ... The Wild finish the season with home games against Winnipeg and Boston and a road game at Dallas. All have clinched playoff berths. ... Dubnyk leads NHL goalies in games (66) and road victories (19) this season.