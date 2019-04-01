Pollock, Dodgers rally in eighth to beat Diamondbacks 8-7

Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona. Starting pitcher Luke Weaver homered in his first game with Arizona but allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. Weaver's homer came during a seven-run fourth, in which the Diamondbacks took a 7-4 lead. The right-hander was part of the return from St. Louis in exchange for slugger Paul Goldschmidt.