23rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park two days after racing resumed

(CNN) -Another horse has died at California's Santa Anita race track.
A horse named 'Arms Runner' passed away after it collided with another horse during the San Simeon Stakes on Sunday.
The other horse was not injured.
This is the 23rd horse death there since late December.
The track had just re-opened for racing Friday - after it was shut down last month.
“While this incident happened during competition on a track that has been deemed by independent experts to be safe, we are working closely with the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) to understand if there was anything additional that we could have done to prevent today’s tragedy,” according to the park’s statement.
“Today’s incident speaks to the larger issue of catastrophic injuries in horse racing that The Stronach Group together with our industry stakeholders are working to solve throughout California and across the country,” it stated.
According to CNN, PETA said Sunday that the racing board, horse owners and trainers hadn’t done enough.
“They did not take every measure needed to protect the horses,” said Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president in a statement.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has assigned investigators to look into the horse deaths.
