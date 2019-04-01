Sugar Skulls drop San Diego again

TUCSON, AZ - A healthy mix of ground and air from Tucson Sugar Skulls quarterback Jake Medlock and running back Mike Jones was the formula for a 51-31 victory over the San Diego Strike Force Sunday at the Tucson Arena.
Medlock got his first start at quarterback after playing half of two games. He played the entire game and accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing. Jones added three touchdowns and 84 yards rushing before a crowd of 4,004.
Skulls quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception through five games.
The Sugar Skulls next travel to Nebraska for an April 6 game against the Danger.
Notes
• Linebacker Zach Allen, the team’s leading tackler, recorded his 1st interception of the season, getting it with 5:59 left in the first quarter. He also had two tackles for loss and a sack.
• Jones has played in three games and has scored at least two touchdowns in each. His eight TDs lead the team.
• Defensive back Cam Gaddis got his second interception of the year and now is tied with Dee Maggitt Jr. for the team lead.
