Sunday service stopped for commercial trucks in Nogales while Border Patrol agents are re-assigned

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s a crisis at the border and it’s going to take something dramatic to prevent President Trump from shutting it down.
That was the word from the President’s Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Sunday.
This comes just days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations announced it would be temporarily re-assigning up to 750 CBP officers to Border Patrol Sectors that are confronting the unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis on the Southwest border.
That move is already impacting the Port of Nogales.
On Friday, March 29, the Tucson Field Office sent an information bulletin to “Carriers, Shippers, Brokers, Importers & Other Interested Parties" about the Sunday service ending at the Mariposa Commercial Facility at the Port of Nogales.
The note reads in part:
"This bulletin serves as notice that March 31, 2019 will be the last day of Sunday service at the Mariposa Commercial Facility...
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our Southwest border.....To combat this surge, 750 Customs and Border Protection officers will be deployed to areas being severely affected.
To lessen the impact of this deployment on legitimate trade and travel, ports are realigning their workforce and limiting or discontinuing some services. As events unfold, CBP will continue to reach out to our partners and port users to keep the community abreast of any changes to operations/services at the port. CBP will continue to monitor the situation and strive to restore services as soon as operationally possible."
Douglas, Naco, Nogales, Sasabe, Lukeville and San Luis make up the ports of entry on the Arizona-Mexico border. About 400,000 trucks pass through the six ports each year.
In 2018, more than $11 billion in U.S. goods were transported to Mexico. Arizona ports of entry cleared more than $16 billion in goods coming from Mexico.
“You take an operating day from the seven-day week especially during the peak season, it definitely puts a lot of strain on the operation.” said Martinez.
KOLD News 13 crews watched one semi-truck driver make a U-turn while heading to the port Sunday, which was supposed to be the last day of service. Instead, two lanes said ‘CLOSED’ while a third was open to cars.
A truck driver told KOLD News 13 he ‘thought the port was closed,' but wasn’t sure. An email to CBP to confirm the closure was not returned Sunday.
KOLD News 13 reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for information regarding the number of agents from Nogales who will be temporarily reassigned to other sectors.
CBP did respond to that request with this statement from March 27:
March 27, 2019
