Technical issue halts flights for several carriers

(Gray News) - Technical issues have impacted several carriers Monday morning, including Delta, United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
The FAA noted that several airlines are experiencing computer issues Monday morning.
Southwest flights were impacted, though the airline’s social media has reported the issue has been resolved.
American Airlines identified the culprit as AeroData “experiencing a technical issue that’s impacting multiple carriers.”
United Airlines said “an outage ... is impacting our ability to create release paperwork...”
Delta is also having technological issues that are apparently ongoing and affecting operations. The airline’s social media account said the issue is “preventing Delta Connection flights from being dispatched.”
“Our teams are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience,” it tweeted to a customer.
Alaska Airlines is also experiencing issues, according to its social media account, and said it’s “working with the vendor to get the system back up.”
It is unknown at this time which vendor is involved.
