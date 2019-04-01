TUSD program puts Narcan in high schools

Arizona law requires that school districts establish procedures for the emergency administration of naloxone or another opioid antagonist. In the Catalina Foothills School District, our first action would be to call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance since our local first responders carry an antagonist. We would only accept storage in our school’s health office and administer naloxone if it was provided by a person who lawfully provided the medication, and that provider and the school have created a health care plan for a student who may require naloxone as emergency intervention.