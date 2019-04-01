TUSD program puts Narcan in high schools

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The opioid epidemic is hitting high schools in Tucson, so southern Arizona’s largest school district is doing something about it.
Tucson Unified School District in the past month started putting Narcan in the health offices of its high schools.
District officials looked into the state program that allows high schools to have Narcan. The only people trained currently to administer the Narcan are the nurses and health assistants.
What really got things rolling was an incident at one of the high schools this year, in which a student overdosed on opioids.
The school didn’t have anything in the office at the time that could help the student out quickly. The school called 911 and emergency crews gave the student Narcan.
The students survived, but it was a wake-up call for health officials.
In the next couple of weeks, school safety officers with the district will also be carrying Narcan. TUSD is also talking with parents and students about the dangers of opioids.
TUSD isn’t the only school district carrying Narcan. Narcan is also available in Amphitheater Public Schools health offices. The only person that can administer it is the registered nurse after doing a thorough assessment.
KOLD News 13 also talked with the Catalina Foothills School District about this. They released the following statement:
Arizona law requires that school districts establish procedures for the emergency administration of naloxone or another opioid antagonist. In the Catalina Foothills School District, our first action would be to call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance since our local first responders carry an antagonist. We would only accept storage in our school’s health office and administer naloxone if it was provided by a person who lawfully provided the medication, and that provider and the school have created a health care plan for a student who may require naloxone as emergency intervention.
