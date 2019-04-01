UA hoops team inspires younger female generations in the crowd

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The atmosphere was absolutely electric inside McKale Center on Sunday afternoon.
More than 7,000 people looking down on the court, but many of these smaller fans were looking up.
By the looks and the spirit of the crowd at first glance, most wouldn't expected it to be a women's basketball game.
However, several thousand people who showed are certainly appreciated.
"Makes them feel good having a lot of people here to support them," said Ava Boxley - a Wildcats fan. Ava and her sister Kyla Boxley take the games to heart.
"Before we'd always get the front row because there was like no one here, said Kyla. "Now we're all up high cause there's so many people in here."
"A lot of people go to the boys games instead of the girls, but I think the girls are better than the boys," Adelyn Summers - another Wildcat fan. "Boys ... they tend to hog the balls a lot."
These young women love their basketball, but more than anything - they love this inspiring team.
"People take mens a little more seriously, said Kyla. "But I think they should take women's a little more seriously too."
It's a thought even young men can get behind.
"We're all humans. There's no difference," said Giovanni Oliva - a ten-year-old fan.
For these kids - one of the biggest takeaways wasn't the Wildcat win, but one particular message.
"Women are amazing and can be as strong as men too."
These Lady Wildcats will be back inside McKale on Wednesday for the semi-final showdown with a crowd hopefully just as large.
