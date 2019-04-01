UPDATE: Stabbing attack preceded Marana officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say that an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning, March 31, was preceded by a stabbing attack in which two people were injured.
The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of W. Crimson Ridge Drive.
According to information from the Marana Police Department, an officer shot the suspect after commanding him to drop a knife that he was holding while on top of a woman.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Juan Padilla, died at the scene.
The woman had called to report that a man was stabbing another man. Then police learned that the attacker had begun stabbing the woman.
When the MPD officer arrived, he discovered an injured man in the front yard who indicted that two more people were inside. The officer also heard screaming from inside. When he entered, he found the suspect on top of the woman, who was also injured.
The injured man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of their wounds, which police described as critical.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect and the woman were guests of the injured man, who lives at the house.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call Marana police at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.
More updates to follow.
