Woman seriously hurt in midtown shooting

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting off El Tovar where a woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, police are investigating the shooting that happened at a home in the 3300 block of North El Tovar.
This is separate from the shooting near First Avenue and Limberlost. The two midtown incidents are not related, according to TPD.
TPD received the call around 1 p.m.
No one is in custody at this time.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.