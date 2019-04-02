FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and warm temps!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 2, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated April 2 at 3:51 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Not much change as far as temperatures go, but we will have a couple of dry systems move through that will pick up our wind speeds! Then things heat up for next week... we could see our first 90 degree day!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with gusts of up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

