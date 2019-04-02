Humane Society of Southern Arizona April Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - No 'fooling’ there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so lovable dogs and cats” available for adoption.
APRIL 2 - SAMMY
"Hi there! My name is Sammy (870032) and I am a 1 year old boy. I came to HSSA as a transfer from another shelter. I have done well with kids and other dogs in my foster home but I tend to chase kitty cats. I’m sure to make a great family dog to the family that can give me the training I crave."
Meet me today at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173!
APRIL 1 - VINCENT
"Hi friends! My name is Vincent (871232) and I am a 5 year old boy with a lot of love to give my new family. I came to HSSA as a stray so they don’t know much about me. I love to have my belly rubbed and that’s rare for a kitty cat! I hope I get to meet you soon."
Visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
