Just an hour of activity a week can help prevent disability in osteoarthritis patients, study says

(CNN) - New research shows an hour of activity every week may prevent disability.
The study was published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
It found adults with lower-extremity joint symptoms like aching, pain, or stiffness who get at least one hour of moderate to vigorous exercise every week are more likely to be free of disability after four years than those who do not meet this exercise goal.
The study looked at participants in the Osteoarthritis Initiative, which is a large, multi-site study on knee osteoarthritis.
The group is at increased risk of disability because of lower-extremity symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise for people with arthritis.
But it says nearly half of American adults don't exercise that often.
