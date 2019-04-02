Man sues state over shooting incident at DES office

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a shooting incident at the DES office in Tucson in 2018 is suing the state of Arizona.
Esteban Acosta was not injured in the March 16, 2018 incident in the parking lot of the DES building at 1455 S. Alvernon Way.
After the incident, Tucson police arrested Mahmood Al-Muwali, a security guard employed by Superior Protection Services Inc.
According to the lawsuit, Al-Muwali, who faced charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits, was convicted of a misdemeanor.
Al-Muwali shot at Acosta as he attempted to drive out of the parking lot after being escorted out of the building.
Al-Muwali and Superior Protection Services are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Acosta seeks punitive damages and compensatory damages for his claims of pain and suffering, anxiety and loss of employment as a result of the incident.
The suit claims Acosta suffers from post traumatic stress and has suffered a loss of earnings as a result of the incident.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.