16 sexual predators arrested in March by BP agents in the Tucson Sector

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested 16, previously deported foreign nationals convicted of sex crimes, after they were caught entering the U.S. illegally in March.
According to a CBP news release, the 16 were either Mexican or Honduran nationals that were part of larger migrant groups attempting to cross illegally. When agents ran record checks on the men they discovered most of the offenses had occurred either in Arizona or California and the majority of convictions were crimes committed against minors.
BP agents discovered the records of the men during a biometric criminal database search that is conducted on all persons who are arrested by the CBP. According to records all 16 had also previously been deported after their convictions.
The 16 arrested in March were prosecuted for immigration violations, with some facing felony immigration prosecution, according to the release.
