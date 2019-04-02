SIGNUP AND WIN! Take the UnitedHealthcare ‘Step Up For Better Health’ pledge

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - For the second year, UnitedHealthcare and KOLD News 13 are teaming up to encourage walking and help reduce childhood obesity.
UnitedHealthcare is hosting its second annual Step Up for Better Health sweepstakes and you can win one of hundreds of walking-related prizes.
The sweepstakes celebrates National Walking Day, which is Wednesday, April 3, and April’s Move More Month.
Here’s how you can participate -- go to www.uhcwalkingmaps.com to sign the pledge to walk 10,000 steps per day.
As part of the sweepstakes, you can win prizes including a Grand Canyon hiking tour (one winner), an Apple Watch (10 winners) or a Foot Locker gift card (100 winners).
UnitedHealthcare has put together 10,000-step walking routes in more than 50 cities across the country. You can check out the routes HERE.
The company said on behalf of the first 25,000 people to sign the pledge, it will donate $25,000 to help reduce childhood obesity, including contributions to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
“Walking is a great option to help people maintain or improve their health, so we hope our Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes helps encourage Americans to become more active during April and year round,” said Richard Migliori, M.D., chief medical officer of UnitedHealth Group. “This sweepstakes gives people a chance to win one of hundreds of walking-related prizes by pledging to walk more, helping encourage all who are capable to get or stay active and be healthy.”
More information on the sweepstakes rules can be found HERE.
