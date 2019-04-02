SILVER ALERT: Authorities looking for missing woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
According to information from the DPS, 64-year-old Bonnie Webb last contacted her daughter by text just after midnight on Monday, April 1, to tell her she was in Maricopa and her phone was dying.
Webb is described as white, 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be driving a blue/faded purple truck with Arizona license CAE1962.
Webb has some health issues that make it hard for her to walk. It is not in her character to be out of contact with her family.
