Tucson man recovering after rod went through his windshield on I-10

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is lucky to be alive after he said a concrete stake went flying through his windshield on I-10 Monday morning.
“Just all of a sudden there was, it seemed like an explosion. I didn’t know what happened," said Michael Kramer. “It was almost like smokey in the truck and I looked down and had a giant concrete stake sticking out of my arm.”
Kramer said he was on his way to work around 7:15 a.m. when the heavy rod flew right though his windshield, piercing his right arm. He said it appeared the rod may have hit the hood of his pick-up truck first before going through the glass.
“It kind of seemed to appear out of nowhere," said Kramer.
The Department of Corrections Officer said he put on his hazard lights, pulled over and called 911. He credited his career in keeping calm during the shocking seconds.
“They trained us to take a deep breath and deal with the situation. So, I did that," said Kramer.
“Everybody at the hospital and first responders and my family, everybody is making a mention and it’s pretty apparent to me, if it had been in a different direction or hit me somewhere else on the body, it could have been a lot worse," Kramer said Monday evening, just a few hours after surgery.
With luck on his side, Kramer still has a question about where the rod came from.
“If I recall correctly, there weren’t a lot of people in front of me and I don’t recall a construction vehicle in front of me, so to me, it feels like kind of, a mystery," he said.
While sharing his story with an arm of stitches and a bandage Monday night, Kramer stressed the unsure safety of driving on the interstate. Instead of other drivers or traffic, this situation is a stark reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.
“You don’t want to think that that is possibly a normal part of driving down the freeway," said Kramer. “I guess the comforting part is that, stuff like this doesn’t happen that often and it’s kinda a million to one shot it would pierce right through the windshield like that.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a comment on the incident Monday evening. We were told the department had not received further information and to contact the Public Information Officer tomorrow (Tuesday) when they return to the office.
