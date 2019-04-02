Tucson named one of the most friendly dog cities in the U.S.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A recent study done by Technobark determined that Tucson is among the top 20 most dog friendly cities in the United States.
The study analyzed over 300 North American cities on criteria such as the number of dog parks, dog beaches, dog friendly activities, available veterinary services, and dog friendly restaurants in a given city.
Portland, Oregon came in first for its high number of dog parks and beaches and scored a 4.6 out of 5 stars for its climate. Carmel-by-the-sea, California came in second and Austin, Texas came in third. Tucson was ranked tenth place for its numerous animal care clinics that are open 24 hours a day and what Technobark calls “some of the best dog parks in North America.”
