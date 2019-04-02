Tucson sector USBP arrest 16 sexual predators in March

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a number of previously deported foreign nationals convicted of sex crimes, after they illegally entered the U.S. in March.
The subjects, all Mexican or Honduran nationals, were encountered within groups of migrants attempting to enter the country illegally.
Records checks indicate most of the offenses occurred throughout California and Arizona. Additionally, the majority of convictions were crimes committed against minors.
Processing agents discovered the records of the subjects during biometric criminal database searches conducted on all persons arrested by CBP. The individuals had all been deported after their convictions.
“Last month, more than a dozen illegal aliens, who had committed heinous crimes in at least eight U.S. states were arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as they tried to sneak back into the country”, said Sector Chief Roy Villareal. “Were it not for the efforts of our agents, these criminal aliens could have victimized additional U.S. citizens.”
All of the arrestees were prosecuted for immigration violations with some facing felony immigration prosecution.
