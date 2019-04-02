TUSD hoping online enrollment helps with declining student numbers

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is working on a plan to help with student retention.
The district recently opened up online registration and enrollment to all families, hoping an easy-to-access process would attract more students to the district.
Earlier this year, the district's task force announced online registration as a strategy to help with declining enrollment.
The district lost 1,400 students from last year to this year with K-5 seeing the biggest drop especially in third and fourth grades.
Angie Mendoza who works with student enrollment said the goal is to make things simpler for TUSD families while attracting new families.
“We’re trying to make enrollment as easy as possible for families. We know families are very busy, so if we can make one thing less hectic," she said.
The district also said adding more special programs, improving overall school operations, changes in open enrollment are part of its plan to improve student enrollment numbers.
