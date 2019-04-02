Video: Bystander, police save man dangling off NYC bridge

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - Police came together with people passing by to save a man who was thinking of ending his life.
“I just ... uh ... swung open the door and ran out and grabbed him,” said Tuli Abraham, who helped save a man’s life.
Abraham was still very shaken up as he recalled the hair-raising moments captured in a cell phone video.
A 79-year-old man was dangling off the Verrazzano Bridge.
Abraham, New York State Trooper Joshua Kaye and others were holding onto him for dear life.
"My footing wasn't as good as I thought, but yeah, he was ... he didn't want to come back up," Kaye said.
Abraham and his wife, who took the video and called 911, were driving on the bridge Sunday afternoon.
They only had a few seconds. The man had one leg over the railing.
“I was just trying to get a grip and hold onto his jacket, his belt,” Abraham said. There is no ledge, just that railing.
Off-duty officer Michael Cyetta rushed to help, then more NYPD officers with the emergency services unit.
“I was able to reach down with my right hand and grab ahold of the emotionally disturbed person’s belt and pants. He had jeans on. And was able to help, assist, pull him over,” NYPD Officer George Bonner said.
It is a roughly 230-foot drop from the bridge. Kaye said that normally when they spot an empty car up there, sadly, the next call is to the harbor unit to recover a body, but not this time.
“It was just amazing, seeing everyone coming together. A split second, that would have been a whole different story,” Abraham said.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty, help is available 24 hours a day.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
