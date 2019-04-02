VIDEO: 8-foot alligator prowls Florida neighborhood for an afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV/Gray News) – There’s nothing like an 8-foot alligator to liven up a normally quiet north Florida neighborhood.
"When we heard the news of an alligator walking around the neighborhood, we thought it was a hoax," said Frank Mayernick, who lives just down the street from where the reptile was trapped. "To see a large gator walking around the neighborhood, it's very surreal. It's very surreal."
Cellphone video from Sunday showed the reptile slowly meandering on a lawn and crawling across a driveway.
Neighbors called the Tallahassee police, who then contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
No one got too close until a trapper had subdued the scaly beast, but the kids enjoyed the spectacle.
"I have different thoughts about it.," young Campbell Herring said. "It's crazy around houses, but at the same time they live in some of the lakes and they can crawl out."
State wildlife officials said they relocated the alligator to another area.
