Local fire districts waiting on hundreds of thousands of dollars owed from last year’s wildfires

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Some Southern Arizona Fire Chiefs are concerned for what could come this wildfire season as they wait for hundreds of thousands of dollars to be reimbursed from last year.
“I’m not alone in this," said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer. "The fire chiefs of the state feel that this is one of those critical points that has to be addressed on a more permanent basis.”
Here is how the the process works: Local departments, like GRFD, sign contracts as ‘cooperators’ with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) to agree to participate in the response program, either in-state or out-of-state. When assistance is needed, the DFFM will call and ask the ‘cooperator’ if it has the available resources to send.
Chief Karrer said the departments work on a rotation in the region.
Once released from the fire, the ‘cooperator’ submits a bill. The costs include personnel, equipment, trucks, fuel and more. The fire district foots the bill on all immediate and upfront costs associated with the deployment.
If it is in-state, DFFM uses the state’s budget stabilization fund, which has a $10 million allotment.
If it is a federally-mandated, or an out-of-state fire, Chief Karrer said DFFM is supposed to evaluate it, pay the funds and then submit for reimbursement in the state of Arizona.
Chief Karrer said requests for resources to respond out of their jurisdiction are becoming more frequent and for longer periods of time, imposing more cost that needs to be reimbursed. He said it’s not being done in a timely matter.
“They went out and on these fires and they worked very hard, and yet, we are not reimbursed yet," Chief Karrer said.
Currently, Chief Karrer said his district is owed $474,919.00 for wildland services that firefighters deployed to at the state’s request.
“It does cause concern, because our taxpayers are the ones footing the bill, essentially,” said Chief Karrer.
As of April 2, the DFFM said outstanding federal payments to cooperators totaled $6.8 million. The department aid there has been about $6 million in payments made since February.
According to the DFFM, the outstanding payments are all from federal fires, which means the departments responded to assist the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, or any other federal land management agency. The DFFM said the vast majority of these responses are in other states.
To help pay the outstanding bills from federal fires, DFFM uses the state’s budget stabilization fund. However, once the $10 million cap is reached, the department waits for the feds to reimburse the state before reimbursing the outstanding ‘cooperator’ bills.
“I can appreciate the fact, and we want to work with them the best we possibly can at the federal level to increase the speed of those reimbursements. But our contract is with the state and we expect the reimbursement from them," said Green Valley Fire Chief Chuck Wunder.
Chief Wunder said GVFD is currently owed just over $200,000. While he said he hasn’t needed to make adjustments within the department, he said he will be taking requests for deployments on a case-to-case basis.
“Of course, anything in our backyard or if we are contacted by mutual aid partners, of course we are going to respond," said Chief Wunder. "But, I am going to have to be very careful if we are called to go out of state, or out of our zone and here in Arizona, as to whether it that is in our best interest now or not.”
Chief Karrer said the same will go for the Golder Ranch Fire District. Both districts have been able to weather the wait, but both Chief Karrer and Chief Wunder said smaller departments have expressed concern over making payroll or being able to send resources to assist in the future.
Chief Karrer sent this letter to the Interim Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management in February. In the letter, he wrote "Frankly put, this issue essentially leaves the taxpayers of my fire district, and other local governments across the State, carrying the debt for the State of Arizona.
“It’s gotta be increased, because they have to pay these agencies. We had to pay our employees and it just puts the burden on the taxpayer and that shouldn’t be the case," said Chief Karrer.
The DFFM said key factors influencing the rate of federal reimbursement include the federal shutdown earlier this year and the severity of the 2018 fire season in other states.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service for a comment on the funding situation Tuesday. Emails to each agency’s press officer were not returned.
