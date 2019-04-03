FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 90 degrees... is that you?

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our first 90+ degree day is on the 7 day forecast! Temps stay comfortable through the weekend with the big warm up next week!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees.
THURSDAY: Clouds clear with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
