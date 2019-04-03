Frankie Moreno preforming at the Diamond Center in May

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Frankie Moreno to the Diamond Center on Friday, May 31, 2019. Tickets start at $15 and are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Star Tickets and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Rewards Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
As a child prodigy on the piano and a gifted multi-instrumentalist, Moreno was first introduced to American audiences at the age of ten with his debut on CBS’s “Star Search.” Moreno’s performance on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” brought him into America’s living rooms again performing his self-penned hit “Tangerine Honey.” He has continued with more television appearances, magazine covers and sold-out concerts including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and The Hollywood Bowl. The recipient of an Emmy Nomination for his national TV special “Songs at Home,” Moreno is now starring in his own nationwide special for PBS titled “Frankie Moreno In Concert.”
Moreno’s collaboration for Sony Records with world-renowned violinist, Joshua Bell, reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in two separate categories. Artists included on this album were Sting, Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Kristin Chenoweth, and Regina Spektor. Moreno toured the U.S. with Grammy-nominated country artist Billy Currington and country superstars Sugarland. Moreno has also joined multi-platinum artists Air Supply for their world tour as musical director, and wrote their recent radio single “Dance with Me,” reaching No. 7 on the Top 40 Billboard charts.
“Frankie Moreno is an unquestionably unique artist, commanding audiences with a fun stage presence. Don’t miss out on seeing Frankie Moreno at the Diamond Center on May 31 for as little as $15!” says Treena Parvello, Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.
