Frankie Moreno preforming at the Diamond Center in May

As a child prodigy on the piano and a gifted multi-instrumentalist, Moreno was first introduced to American audiences at the age of ten with his debut on CBS’s “Star Search.” Moreno’s performance on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” brought him into America’s living rooms again performing his self-penned hit “Tangerine Honey.” He has continued with more television appearances, magazine covers and sold-out concerts including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and The Hollywood Bowl. The recipient of an Emmy Nomination for his national TV special “Songs at Home,” Moreno is now starring in his own nationwide special for PBS titled “Frankie Moreno In Concert.”