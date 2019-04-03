Freedom of speech and a free press focus of 17th annual Law Day celebration

Barr is a partner with Perkins Coie LLP, Phoenix, and has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of civil litigation involving constitutional, employment, media, and political law issues. His clients include the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona and the Arizona Daily Star. He is the author of the “Arizona Reporters’ Handbook on Media Law” (7th edition), the “Survey of Arizona Libel Law” and the “Survey of Arizona Employment Libel Law”, and the “Open Government Guide – Arizona”.