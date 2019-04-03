Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Purple plastic is the reason behind a more than 20,000 pound recall of beef patties, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. (FSIS).
On Tuesday, April 2, the Enid, Oklahoma company AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., recalled approximately 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically soft purple plastic.
The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.
According to the FSIS news release, the frozen RTE flame broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018 and the following products are subject to recall:
14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to food service locations nationwide. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.
No reports of sickness due to the possible contamination have been reported, according to the news release. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.
