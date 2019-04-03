Organization says more sexual violence resources needed

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An organization in Tucson says more resources are needed to fight against sexual violence, especially right now.
The YWCA, which works to empower women, says nearly 90 percent of organizations who work with sexual assault survivors saw in an increase in calls last year.
The CEO, Kelly Fryer, tells KOLD News 13 the #MeToo movement has contributed to the huge spike.
Her organization just received a $50,000 grant from the Reliance organization to make sure people from all walks of life know there are resources available to help them. Fryer says although the money will help, a lot more work still needs to be done.
The money will help support a YWCA program called "Promotoras Rompiendo Cadenas" or community educators breaking through barriers.
Fryer says resources are lacking for all demographics but especially for Spanish-speaking immigrant women.
“Many of these things have gone unreported, have gone untreated and women have been left out there on their own, and we think that’s wrong and we’re doing something about it,” she said.
The grant will help expand the program which trains women to become advocates in the Spanish-speaking community by teaching them to open up conversations with relatives and neighbors that can be difficult to have, including domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment and stalking.
“Even if they are taking the bus and they are having a conversation, or someone approaches them and talks about how they are going through a hard marriage and how the husband is treating them, so they recognize that they just need to give them resources," said Liz Rabago, who oversees the program.
Rabago says the grant will help train more women to spread a simple but important message - there is a way out.
