Raytheon, AIA partner to bolster robotics in southern AZ high schools

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Raytheon Company and the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) are expanding opportunities for southern Arizona high schools to participate in robotics with a Nominate Your School campaign that will help one school start a VEX robotics team.
“This is another big step in creating extracurricular educational possibilities for our students,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines, in a recent news release. “With Raytheon’s help, the AIA looks forward to producing some of the best robotics teams in the country.”
VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities and robotics teams around the world.
Raytheon will donate $2,000 to the winning school to support the program start-up.
Schools must submit their entries HERE by May 3, 2019. The winner will be selected May 13.
Raytheon is involved as part of its broader commitment to foster the next-generation scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians through STEM education.
For more information, contact Brian Lukas at blukas@azpreps365.com or 602-385-3827.
