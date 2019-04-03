Raytheon, AIA partner to bolster robotics in southern AZ high schools

Nominations open for new robotics program funding

Raytheon, AIA partner to bolster robotics in southern AZ high schools
Robotics competition (Source: VEX Robotics)
April 3, 2019 at 3:42 PM MST - Updated April 3 at 3:42 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Raytheon Company and the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) are expanding opportunities for southern Arizona high schools to participate in robotics with a Nominate Your School campaign that will help one school start a VEX robotics team.

“This is another big step in creating extracurricular educational possibilities for our students,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines, in a recent news release. “With Raytheon’s help, the AIA looks forward to producing some of the best robotics teams in the country.”

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities and robotics teams around the world.

Raytheon will donate $2,000 to the winning school to support the program start-up.

Schools must submit their entries HERE by May 3, 2019. The winner will be selected May 13.

Raytheon is involved as part of its broader commitment to foster the next-generation scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians through STEM education.

For more information, contact Brian Lukas at blukas@azpreps365.com or 602-385-3827.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.